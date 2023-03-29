2 charged with trying to steal $109,000 from Yarmouth woman in computer virus scam

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

YARMOUTH (WBZ) — Two men from New Jersey are accused of trying to steal $109,000 from an elderly Yarmouth woman in a computer virus scam.

Yarmouth police said it started last Friday when the 78-year-old woman called a tech support number about a problem with her computer.

Investigators said 22-year-old Nikit Yadav and 21-year-old Raj Vipul Patel of Parsippany, New Jersey demanded money from her to remove “unwanted items from her computer.”

When the two men went to her house Monday evening to collect the money, they were arrested, police said.

The men are charged with conspiracy and larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.