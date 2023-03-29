‘Cocaine Bear’ ‘officiates’ his first wedding in Kentucky as movie fans jump at the opportunity

By Curadhan Powell

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLKY) — Kentucky’s infamous “Cocaine Bear” is now showing off his softer side.

This week, he “officiated” his first wedding at the Kentucky For Kentucky store in Lexington.

“Pablo Esco-bear,” as he is also affectionally known, was the star of the recent movie, “Cocaine Bear.”

The store’s owner, Griffin Van Meter, says movie fans are lining up to exchange vows with the bear, which was taxidermized after it died from ingesting cocaine.

A speaker was set up behind the ursine officiator to conduct the ceremony.

“We are gathered here today to ‘bear’ witness and to celebrate Armando and Alexandra in holy, high matrimony,” said Pablo via Van Meter through the speaker.

Armando and Alexandra Elizondo were first couple to enter matrimony in his presence, making the two and a half hour drive up from Pikeville, Kentucky.

“Yeah, it was memorable. Something to note not anybody else has done it. We wanted to have a memorable wedding,” Armondo said.

The owner of Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall says there’s a waiting list of 75 people wanting to get married by the stuffed bear.

The store also sells “Cocaine Bear” memorabilia.

