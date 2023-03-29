Community supports employees of local restaurant that is temporarily closed

By Carolyn Sistrand

LAKE PLACID, New York (WPTZ) — A raffle and auction in Lake Placid on Tuesday raised money to offer financial support to employees from Lisa G’s Restaurant while the business, damaged by burst pipes in February, rebuilds.

Employees haven’t been able to work in weeks and are on unemployment.

“I just feel like the unemployment they’re getting is not enough so I wanted to help,” Cassandra Hogue said.

Hogue, front house manager for a restaurant at Whiteface Club & Resort, said she has many friends that work there and right now they’re struggling with it being closed. She had the idea for her workplace to host this event.

Dozens gathered inside the restaurant at the resort to buy raffle tickets and donate what they can to get their neighbors through this time while their favorite hometown spot works to get back open. Auction and raffle items were donated by local businesses and people.

“The Lake Placid business community is good at supporting what needs support and they’ve done it again,” Nancy Beattie, a Lake Placid resident, said.

The goal was to raise at least $10,000. Before Tuesday’s event started, they were already at $7,000 from the online auction.

A check is expected to be ready to give to the employees of Lisa G’s on Wednesday.

Jay Kirschmin, a 16-year employee of Lisa G’s, said he’s overwhelmed by the support of this community.

“I can’t wait until we’re reopened, and I can figure something out to support this community in a responsive thank you,” Kirschmin said.

Kirschmin said there is no official timeline yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

