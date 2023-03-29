Interfaith leaders hold forum on confronting antisemitism as NC incidents hit record highs

By Ali Ingersoll

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Interfaith leaders came together Tuesday night to discuss the increase in antisemitic incidents around the country and state and how people with varying beliefs can be allies. The conversation was held at St. Joseph AME Church at 2521 Fayetteville St. in Durham comes on the heels of record-high antisemitism in the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In 2022, there were almost 3,700 reported incidents against Jewish community members, the organization’s audit shows. In North Carolina, there were 39, including harassment, assault and vandalism. That’s a 30% year-over-year increase in reported antisemitic activity here.

Rabbi Daniel Greyber with Beth El Synagogue in Durham says the rise can’t be pinpointed to one cause.

“It’s during times of scarcity or fear when antisemitism manifests itself the most,” Greyber said.

People of the Jewish faith are overrepresented in religious-based hate crimes based, data shows – making up more than half of the reported incidents but only about 2% of the population.

Having allies like those who are gathering for the confronting antisemitism forum is critical, Greyber said.

“It’s much more important and much more powerful when antisemitism is called out by allies, by people who are not directly affected by antisemitism but who see the damage that it does,” he said.

Last year marked the third time in the past five years that the year-end total has been the highest number ever recorded.

