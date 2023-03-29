Maine hair stylist donates portion of liver to save life of child

By Jim Keithley

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) — If you’re in the need of a cut and color and you happen to be in Sanford, check out 109 Haircuts.

Inside you’ll meet stylist Jenn Daigle and you’ll hear her story of how she donated a portion of her liver to save the life of a child.

“They said Jenn we have you matched up with a child that is really in need of a liver and might not make it into next week,” Daigle said.

Eleven-month-old Layla Cruz of Springfield, Massachusetts, was battling biliary atresia, a rare liver disease when she received a life-saving transplant.

Daigle became a living donor in the spring of 2022 because a family member had the same disease. It turned out Daigle was a match for Cruz. Daigle was rushed to a Boston-area hospital in July 2022 and had the surgery.

“I donated 20% of my left lobe,” Daigle said.

“My first thought when I woke up from surgery was like – I did it. I gave life to someone else. I didn’t know who it was, and I would cry, and I would hope and pray that someday I might meet my recipient,” Daigle said.

The surgery was a success. Both the donor and family receiving the organ can write letters to each other but remained anonymous. A letter from Layla’s mom revealed the child was doing well.

“Down here she writes – her new favorite thing is to roll over, spending time on her belly and sitting by herself – oh, I’m going to cry just reading it – I haven’t read this in a while,” Daigle said.

After several months of recovery, the two families connected and arranged to meet just after Christmas at a restaurant in Kennebunkport. Daigle has a picture of her and Layla sitting at a table, Layla looking up at the woman who saved her life.

“She looks at me and touches me and grabs my face like she knows who I am,” Daigle said.

Daigle cherishes a picture frame, given to her from Layla’s family. At the top of the picture is an inscription.

“It says because of you I am alive,” Daigle said.

The two women keep in touch regularly. Layla’s mom sent a video showing little Layla happy, healthy, and walking now.

Layla’s mother, Brianna Poehler said this in a recent television interview.

“How do you thank a person for saving your child’s life?”

“It’s like truly, genuinely, life-changing for me to know that I gave life to a little baby,” Daigle said. “We did find out our birthdays are two days apart – so Layla was one on Aug. 11 and my birthday is Aug. 9 so it’s just like a special bond.”

Daigle said she wanted to tell her story so that others might consider becoming living donors, so they too could help save a life. You can start by talking to your doctor to see if you are eligible.

