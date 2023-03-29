Officers arrest carjacking suspect after that person sought shelter inside Carver High School

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carver High School went into lockdown on Tuesday after a student ran into the building to avoid being captured by police, school staff said.

Officers were investigating a carjacking that initially happened in the 1200 block of West Fayette Street on Tuesday. They spotted the wanted vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Aviation followed the vehicle as part of a police pursuit. The driver eventually exited the vehicle and entered school around 10:50 a.m., according to authorities.

He was later arrested, police said.

Carver High School Principal Shionta Somerville issued a statement about the police pursuit on school property Tuesday, noting that the person driving the carjacked vehicle was a student.

“A student began fleeing police in the city earlier in the morning,” Somerville said. “During the chase, he made his way to the campus, rushed into the building after school started, and attempted to hide in a classroom. He entered in a manner to avoid our usual security measures.”

Somerville said school staff was “disappointed in the choice of the student involved” but “thankful that the incident ended safely.”

“A safe school is a responsibility shared by all of us,” she said. “Also, we’ll continue to review our safety procures to keep students safe and focused on the main thing: learning and preparing for the future.”

