Police across the area respond to ‘computer-generated swatting calls’ claiming school threats

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic are among multiple schools that have been targeted as part of what police are calling “computer-generated swatting calls.”

The calls are claiming that there is an active shooter situation, but they are in fact a hoax.

Other schools that have been targeted by these swatting calls are Hopewell and Laurel Highlands.

“County 911 has received three separate calls reporting that there is an active shooter in three separate schools,” Allegheny County 911 said in a statement. “We are also aware that there are similar reports coming in for schools outside of the county. In each instance, law enforcement is responding but believes that these are false reports.”

