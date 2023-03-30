2 men arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman on abandoned bus in Kalihi

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — Two men were arrested for sex crimes after police say they forced a woman onto an abandoned bus and assaulted her in Kalihi, late Monday night.

The alleged incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday. According to investigators, a 50-year-old woman was approached by one of the men and was forced onto an abandoned bus where the alleged assault took place.

The suspects were both arrested just after midnight in the 500 block of Dillingham Boulevard, according to Honolulu Police. Authorities did not say where the alleged assault took place.

The suspect have only been identified as a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. KITV4 will release the suspects’ names as soon as charges are filed. It is unclear if the suspects will be charged with any additional crimes in connection with this incident.

No other details have been released. This case remains under investigation.

