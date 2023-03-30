Florida Department of Corrections honors fallen officers

By Ariel Schiller

CRAWFORDVILLE, Florida (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Corrections took some time Wednesday morning to honor their fallen officers.

The annual ceremony honors all the correctional officers who have died, whether it be in the line of duty or because of health reasons associated with the job. This year included two officers who lost their lives on duty in the last year.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary, Ricky Dixon says the shortage of officers contributes to the stress of the job.

“These are some of the bravest men and women in the criminal justice profession in my book. They walk these prisons with very little self defense mechanisms, no guns,” said Dixon. “Their protection and their well-being is based on their ability to interact with some very very dangerous individuals that the public don’t want walking around in their areas.”

The ceremony included a wreath laying at the memorial, located outside the Harry K. Singletary Junior Training Center at the Wakulla Correctional Institution.

