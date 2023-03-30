Massachusetts city to spend $20,000 of ARPA money on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles manhole covers

By WCVB Staff

NORTHAMPTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Cowabunga! Four of the manhole covers in a western Massachusetts city are going to be turned into a public tribute to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Northampton officials are giving a $20,000 grant to the Northampton Vibrance Committee to support the design and manufacture of four custom manhole covers. The grant is part of the city’s plan to distribute $4 million from the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package.

The city was the original home of Mirage Studios, which created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series.

The information included with the grant decision indicates the four manhole covers would be located along Main Street.

In the comics and movies, the four turtles — Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, who were named after Renaissance artists — use manhole covers to access their homes in the sewers of New York City. Plots often involved the turtles battling criminals and evil mutants.

The franchise has also spawned several movies, including an upcoming animated film, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” The movie is expected to be released on Aug. 4.

