Miami Seaquarium to announce future plans for Lolita

MIAMI (WFOR) — It’s the end of an era at the Miami Seaquarium as its most famous resident, Lolita the orca, will soon be on the move.

Where and when will be officially announced Thursday morning.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae or “Toki,” has been receiving round-the-clock care at the Seaquarium, following a health concern from late last year.

Last March, the USDA granted MS Leisure Company Inc. – owner of the Miami Seaquarium – an exhibitor’s license under the condition it no longer displays Lolita and Lii, a white-sided dolphin. Her performances were stopped and her tank was closed to the public.

Lolita is believed to be 57 years old, making her the oldest killer whale living in captivity.

She was caught on August 8, 1970, in Penn Cove, Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington when she was about 4 years old. She was later sold to the Miami Seaquarium. When she first arrived, she lived alongside another orca named Hugo for about 10 years, but he died in 1980.

For years, animal rights groups have wanted Lolita moved to “a protected cove sea pen,” where she can be transitioned to the ocean.

