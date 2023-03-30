Pushback against a lawsuit that could change how the Forest Service fights fired from the air

By KOVR Staff

CALIFORNIA (KOVR) — There is growing pushback against a lawsuit that could change how the Forest Service fights fires from the air.

A nonprofit environmental group is trying to stop the Forest Service from dropping retardant into water. They argue that under the Clean Water Act, it is illegal to drop pollutants into water without a permit. According to them, the retardant has lead to fish kills and other contamination.

Butte County and the California Forestry Association have filed a motion to intervene.

Matt Dias from California Forestry Association said, “The Forest Service would lose one of the primary tactics that it has as a tool for wildfire suppression. And in today’s world where we’re burning millions upon millions of acres and are facing the most tragic fires in state history in the recent past, we can’t allow this tool to be lost at this point.”

A new bill from Congressman Doug LaMalfa would create an exemption for firefighters to use retardant with no need for a permit.

In 2021, more than 52 million gallons were dumped on federal, state, and private land. California saw the most of that than any other state, with data showing that more than 760,000 gallons were dropped into the water in the state.

