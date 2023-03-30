Two men facing charges following Ray County jail escape, assault of correctional officer

By Emily Rittman

Ray County, MISSOURI (KCTV) — The search for a Ray County Jail escapee expanded Wednesday as federal, state and local law enforcement searched for 39-year-old Justin Robinson. Investigators say he and another inmate attacked a correctional officer to escape the Ray County Jail overnight Monday.

According to court records, Robinson and Liam Olinger are charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault of a special victim.

Investigators say five surveillance cameras captured different angles of the assault. Court records state Olinger used a weapon that was made of tin metal that was pried from the wall inside one of the Ray County Jail pods.

Court documents state Robinson charged the correctional officer knocking him backwards then Olinger stabbed the correctional officer six times with what is described as a “shank.”

Investigators say Olinger was then seen on surveillance bending the “shank” to stab the officer approximately five more times.

The injured correctional officer had several lacerations on their face and neck but is expected to be okay. Homeland Security, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement broadened their search efforts Wednesday to find Robinson.

Robinson was initially arrested in February. He is facing 16 counts including multiple counts of domestic assault, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

Robinson was being held without bond pending trial. Authorities are taking steps to ensure the woman’s safety as they try to locate Robinson. “He is somebody who’s got a history of violence. He will create violence to do whatever he needs to do to stay a free person at this point. Public safety is number one,” Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said. “We are trying to keep the pressure on to let people know that we are not giving up and that if anybody wants to try to assist in helping him, that it’s not a good idea.”

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

