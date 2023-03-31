Events held to honor Lt. William Lebo

By Anne Shannon, Katelyn Smith

LEBANON, Pa. (WGAL) — Two events are happening today to mark one year since Lt. William Lebo was killed in the line of duty in Lebanon.

Right now, former and current Lebanon police officers, and Lebo’s widow, are walking his former route to work.

The public is invited to watch the procession.

The course of the walk will be planned as followed:

Start at Southwest Park Go east on Washington Street North on 12th Street Southeast on the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail to 8th Street North on S. 8th Street East on Cumberland Street End at City Hall

Once the procession arrives at City Hall, there will be a wreath-laying and a memorial, where Lebo’s widow, Lora will receive the medal of honor.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the district attorney’s office will hold a remembrance ceremony in front of the courthouse.

