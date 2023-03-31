Franklin County, Arkansas, detention center employee accused of sexually assaulting inmate

By Brett Rains, Adam Roberts

Franklin County (KHBS) — A probable cause hearing was held for a Franklin County detention center employee Friday after she was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Gabriella Morena, age 20, of Hartman, was booked into a nearby facility pending a trial or her bond being met.

The sheriff’s office got a tip from the staff about Morena Wednesday. They investigated and decided to make an arrest.

They also believe Morena brought contraband into the detention center.

The employee faces charges of sexual assault in the fourth degree and introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

“(If) you’re an inmate, we have a position of power over those people, and it is not authorized. We work hard, we do our job. It doesn’t matter if it’s one of our people or someone on the street, we’re going to do the same thing,” Sheriff Johnny Crocker said.

Crocker said he also fired another employee for policy violations found during the investigation.

