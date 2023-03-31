Grieving mother aims to raise awareness for suicide following 16-year-old’s death

By Hannah Mackenzie

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Close to 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide, and 9% have tried to take their lives, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

One local woman, currently grieving the loss of her own child, is hoping to raise awareness.

On Thursday, a group gathered at Martin Luther King Park in Asheville, in memory of Sabria Boseman. The 16-year-old died last week by suicide.

“My daughter was funny, she was on the wrestling team, she was in honors classes, she was in the choir, she cooked, she danced, she did her own hair she tried to do my hair! She helped me with the babies and her sister … just a good person,” Porshea Boseman said with a smile.

Surrounded by friends and family, Boseman released teal and purple balloons in honor of her daughter. Boseman said she picked those colors because they represent suicide awareness and prevention.

“Teen suicide affects one in six children,” Boseman said. “There are 24 children in [her] class.”

Boseman said Sabria is the second A.C. Reynolds High School student to die by suicide this year.

“Something is wrong, and adults have to figure it out so that we can help the children,” Boseman said.

According to Stacey Wood, director of Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS), every county in North Carolina has two teams dedicated to reviewing and investigating child deaths. One of them, the Child Fatality Prevention Team (CFPT), reviews child deaths from causes other than abuse or neglect.

Typically, cases are reviewed the year following the child’s death. Differing circumstances, for example, an outstanding autopsy report or ongoing investigation, can further delay the process – meaning there is at least a one-year lag in the data.

According to the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics, the most recent data which spans four years, 2017-21, reported 250 children aged 17 or younger died by suicide in North Carolina. Four children in Buncombe County, two in Henderson County, and three in Haywood and Transylvania counties. The highest in the state was Mecklenburg County with 23 reported child suicides.

For Boseman, whose daughter’s death will likely be reflected in the 2024 data, it’s something she hopes no other parent has to experience.

“All of us deal with some type of mental instability, and it’s OK to ask for help; it’s OK to be afraid; it’s OK to not understand.”

For anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free, 24-hour hotline you can call for help.

You can also call the Vaya Health hotline at 1-800-849-6127. The confidential 24/7 Behavioral Health Crisis Line is based in North Carolina and staffed by locals.

