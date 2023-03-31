Residents returning after Raymond train derailment say they’re glad things weren’t worse

By ADAM DUXTER

RAYMOND, Minnesota (WCCO) — Residents were allowed back home after an early morning train derailment prompted an evacuation of the small town of Raymond in Kandiyohi County Thursday.

In a statement, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway said approximately 22 cars containing ethanol and corn syrup derailed around 1 a.m. Four of the derailed cars started on fire, fueled by the ethanol.

BNSF said there were no injuries reported, and there’s no concern for air or water contamination. Emergency response crews from 15 different cities, towns and counties arrived on the scene to help.

There is no estimated time for reopening the rail line.

“Our process to start restoring the track and restoring this area is going to be highly involved with local agencies and NTSB as well,” Matt Garland, BNSF’s vice-president of operations, said.

Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg, with some residents taking shelter at a church in Prinsburg. As of 11 a.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes.

As they returned home, residents told WCCO that they were glad things weren’t worse.

“It was just very startling. We had someone ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door to make sure we’d gotten up,” Karen Haukos said. “We’ve never really been through anything like that before. We were just hoping it wouldn’t be anything that would be so serious that someone would get injured.”

“People come together and they take care of each other. This is a true, tight knit community that you just don’t find everywhere,” Steve Person said.

Both the BNSF and Gov. Tim Walz pointed out that the train cars involved in the derailment were among the newest and safest out there.

There were road detours in the area of the incident. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 23 was closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1 because of the derailment and fire.

Raymond’s assistant fire chief said crews let the ethanol burn out after spraying thousands of gallons of water on the cars. While there remained the possibility for flare-ups, authorities say there’s no risk for explosions, nor a risk for toxic exposure.

Raymond is a town of about 800 residents, about two hours west of the Twin Cities and 14 miles southwest of Willmar.

