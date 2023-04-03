Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark: Why social media is talking about the double standard between the two

By WDSU Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

BATON ROUGE, Lousiana (WDSU) — Following LSU’s NCAA championship win, the online discourse pitting two star players in the game has opened a discussion on double standards.

The conversation began after Angel Reese was seen taunting Caitlin Clark with the “you can’t see me” gesture and pointed to her ring finger.

The move brought widespread criticism, something Reese addressed head-on in the post-game meeting.

Some called it unsportsmanlike conduct, and others supported her, calling out the double standard after Clark was seen doing the exact same gesture against Louisville in the Elite Eight.

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said in her postgame interview. “I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, and y’all don’t say nothing. This is bigger than me.”

Other athletes like the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas, NBA star Lebron James and others came to Reese’s defense.

Clark addressed the moment in her postgame interview, saying she didn’t see the gesture but supported Reese in her celebration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.