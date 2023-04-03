Boston Marathon team runs to honor bombing victim Krystle Campbell, help college students

By Ted Wayman

MEDFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The members of the Boston Marathon team running in memory of 2013 bombing victim Krystle Campbell gathered in Campbell’s hometown of Medford on Saturday and met with the University of Massachusetts students they are helping by taking part in the big race.

Campbell, 29, was watching the Boston Marathon near the finish line on Boylston Street when the bombs detonated 10 years ago. She was one of three people killed in the bombings on April 15, 2013.

The 2001 Medford High School graduate went on to study sociology at UMass Boston, and now the “Run for Krystle” team raises money for the Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to current UMass Boston students.

“I was actually running the marathon that day (in 2013),” said Jen Kanyugi, a Run for Krystle team member. “We run for her memory, to honor her legacy and to award scholarships in her honor.”

Olivia Richardson is one of the UMass Boston students receiving a Krystle Campbell Scholarship this year. She is studying accounting and was just 11 years old when Campbell died.

“It’s crazy to think that now, you fast forward a few years, that I’m getting a scholarship from someone who was there — just in her legacy and being able to pursue her dreams,” Richardson said.

“I think that’s what makes running the marathon so fun is that you’re running for somebody else. So it’s that greater purpose,” said Renee Laurencelle, a Run for Krystal team member.

“Through the scholarship, we’ve been able to change so many people’s lives. People that weren’t going to continue with school are now in school and we’re so grateful,” said Rhonda Hodge, another member of the Run for Krystal team.

The Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament, hosted by Medford High School, also helps fund the scholarship fund.

