Louisville woman celebrates 103rd birthday with 5 generations of family surrounding her

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman celebrated an incredible milestone this weekend.

On Saturday, Effie Nipper turned 103-years-old.

Dozens of her family members and friends came out to help her celebrate.

When asked what her secret was for living such a long life, she said “”Well, eating the right food and going to church and loving everybody!”

“I don’t feel no older. Of course, I got more pains!” said Nipper laughing. “When you get old you get more pains!”

Five generations of her family celebrated her birthday under one roof, including Effie’s great-great grandchildren.

