Online auction being held for unclaimed property in Illinois

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — If you are interested in collectable pins, sports cards or jewelry you may want to mark your calendar.

The Illinois State Treasurer is holding online auctions for unclaimed property through April 7.

You can bid on a selection that includes a 14-karat gold bracelet, gold coins, Beanie Babies and many more collectables and memorabilia. Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs said you can check on unclaimed property that may belong to you on the site as well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.