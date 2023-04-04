Woman jumped from highrise trying to elude Miami police

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — A woman jumped to her death reportedly trying to elude Miami police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the area of NE 5th Avenue and 30th Street after they received reports of a woman who may have been involved in a theft. She was reportedly armed and on the roof of a highrise building.

Arriving officers set up a small perimeter and began to move in to take her into custody.

According to police, the woman jumped from the building. Critically injured, she was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.

The woman’s name has not been released, police say the investigation is ongoing.

