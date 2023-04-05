NYPD Officers Louis Iorio, Paul Cozzolino and Mickel Hanna honored following Times Square New Year’s Eve machete attack

By NATALIE DUDDRIDGE

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD’s top brass is honoring the officers who were attacked with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve by a suspect who may have been radicalized.

It was the first day on the job for one of the officers.

“Today we are here to salute three of our police officers,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams awarded Officers Louis Iorio, Paul Cozzolino and Mickel Hanna with proclamations at City Hall Wednesday morning for their bravery.

Cozzolino graduated from the police academy Dec. 30th. The very next day, New Year’s Eve – his first official day – he and Iorio were on patrol near Times Square for the ball drop when they were slashed by a man with a machete.

Video shows the chaotic moments and shows people sprinting.

“A violent armed criminal attacked our officers just outside of the Times Square checkpoint,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Hanna – also a rookie – responded quickly, shooting the suspect in the shoulder.

The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull, and the other with a bad cut.

“Courage to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others,” Adams said.

Maine resident Trevor Bickford, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault. Sources say he was on the FBI watchlist. His aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists. The case is ongoing.

“Have to constantly be vigilant to watch those who are here to disrupt our public safety,” Adams said.

As for the officers, they have recovered and are back on the job, ready to serve.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.