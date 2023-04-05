Police: 7-year-old girl accidentally shot in head in Venango County

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured after state police said she was accidentally shot in the head in Venango County.

Troopers said several people from the state of Indiana were staying at a home on Route 62 in Cranberry Township and were unloading items from their cars around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. When someone tried to move a loaded 9mm handgun, police said he put his finger inside the trigger guard, squeezed, and fired a single round.

Troopers said the bullet hit a 7-year-old girl in the head, causing life-threatening injuries. Police said they performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The girl was taken to UPMC Northwest before she was transferred to Children’s Hospital. As of April 4, police said she was listed in stable but critical condition.

Police said they’re still investigating what happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.