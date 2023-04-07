Lawyers complete jury selection in trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

By Karen Lehr

Click here for updates on this story

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Lawyers have completed jury selection in the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell. The group of 18 jurors — 10 men, 8 women — was finalized Friday ahead of Monday’s opening arguments.

Each day this week, dozens of Ada County residents were questioned at the courthouse about their ability to remain fair and impartial if chosen to serve on the jury for the high-profile trial expected to last eight weeks.

On Friday, each side silently dismissed a dozen jurors of their choosing to reach the final 18 — 12 jurors and six alternates. They will not be informed who is an alternate until it is time to deliberate.

Late Thursday afternoon, the prosecution and defense passed the remaining individuals needed for a pool of 42 potential jurors. They also worked to get a few “backup” jurors, “out of an abundance of caution.”

On Friday morning, all potential jurors returned to the courthouse for peremptory strikes. The prosecution and the defense took turns dismissing jurors of their choosing without a need for an explanation.

The completion of jury questioning came on the same day we learned Judge Boyce will allow JJ Vallow’s biological grandmother, Kay Woodcock, to sit in the courtroom for the duration of the trial as JJ’s representative.

Opening arguments will start Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse. Seating will be permitted only by reservation.

Courtroom seating for Monday filled up within two minutes of registration opening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.