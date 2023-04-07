Woman wanted for stealing truck, credit cards from dead man, Franklin Police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Detectives are working to identify a woman who is accused of stealing a dead man’s truck and credit cards in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to Franklin Police, the man was found dead in a Franklin hotel on March 24, and his death remains under investigation. Hotel staff discovered his body after he failed to check out.

Police released a video of the woman who, they say, was seen at the hotel with the man before he died. The woman has reportedly been seen driving around in his truck and using his credit cards.

