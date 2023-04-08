Man dead after being shot multiple times outside Queens nightclub, 2 suspects wanted

By CBS NEW YORK TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A man was killed in a shooting outside a Queens lounge overnight.

According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Pure on Merrick Boulevard in St. Albans. It happened at around 2 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Detectives said it may have been a targeted shooting and that they’re searching for two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.