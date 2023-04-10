Metro Detroit doula on mission to help Black women survive birth

By LAUREN WINFREY

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The month of April is National Minority Health Month, a month-long initiative dedicated to advancing health equity across the country.

This week is Black Maternal Health Week, bringing awareness to the hundreds of Black women dying during pregnancy each year.

“We need people that look like us to advocate for us and support us,” said Alexis Grantham, a Detroit-based doula. “Black women are dying more than any other race when it comes to child birth and even postpartum.”

After having her own traumatic birth experience, Grantham tasked herself with advocating for others.

“I experienced something that I was not prepared for. I had little to no help, and I never wanted any of my friends or family to experience that,” Grantham said.

She’s now an experienced doula, founding Doula in the City in December 2021. Her first client was Whitney Turner.

“This was my third pregnancy, and my first child that I have brought Earth side. So, every single day was very scary for me,” Turner said.

Turner has a rare blood clotting disorder, exacerbated through pregnancy. Having Grantham’s support was pivotal.

“Every contraction, every whatever, it’s completely worth it once you see and meet your child,” Turner said.

According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy related cause than their white counterparts. Grantham is on a mission to change this serving women who are often underserved, so they, much like Turner, survive.

To learn more about Grantham and Doula in the City, visit here: doulainthecity.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.