Not your everyday animal call: Northern California wildlife officials pick up mysterious alligator

By Jonathan Ayestas

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — An alligator is not a normal sight in Northern California, yet wildlife officials on Friday said they had to respond to a call about a gator.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it got a call last week from the Sacramento Wildlife Care Association about someone dropping off a gator to its facility. Sac Wildlife Care told CDFW that it does not have the resources to care for the crocodilian and asked CDFW to come pick it up.

Crews picked up the gator earlier this week to take it to a permitted facility in the Bay Area that can take care of the animal, CDFW said.

According to CDFW, it is unknown where the gator came from and reminded people that it is illegal in the state of California to possess an alligator.

