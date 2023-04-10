Steeple at Faith Lutheran Church still stands after devastating Easter fire

By LAURA HAEFELI

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The steeple at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge was still standing Monday, after a devastating fire on Easter Sunday.

No one was hurt in the fire, which started about a half-hour after parishioners left following an Easter service. The fire did not spread or damage any buildings nearby, but the high, open ceilings of the church and the wood throughout allowed it to burn fast. Firefighters stayed at the scene on Broadway overnight to help prevent the steeple from collapsing after flames tore through it.

“It has been a place of worship for a number of communities for over a century and so we’re going to do everything we can to preserve it for future generations. But it’s an emotional moment. It fills me with sadness and with dread about the work that is ahead of us,” Pastor Robin Lutjohann told WBZ-TV.

“It is devastating,” said church member Diane Garner, who’s worshipped at the church for more than 20 years. “We’re not going to have a church.”

“I don’t know where we go from here,” she told WBZ.

Lutjohann said the church would try to find a way to host their soup kitchen on Tuesday.

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

