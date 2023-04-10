Train derailment reported near Beasley in Fort Bend County

By KTRK Staff

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities are investigating a train derailment in Fort Bend County.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Monday along Highway 59 in Beasley.

SkyEye flew over the scene. It appeared an engine collided with several tanker cars on a nearby track, knocking them off the rails.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It’s not immediately clear what the extent of the derailment is, nor what the cars may have been carrying.

