UofL addresses alleged animal abuse videos by student

By Brandon Kennedy

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The University of Louisville is investigating after an alleged video of a student appearing to torture and kill live animals surfaced online.

According to UofL, in a message sent out to the campus community on Saturday afternoon, they are aware of the videos and are investigating the situation.

The message also addresses that the incident happened off campus.

The university says that they take these reports very seriously.

A campus spokesperson tells WLKY that the university is working with student affairs and university police on the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.