WATCH: Minnesota Air Rescue Team saves family stuck on bluff in Red Wing

RED WING, Minnesota (WCCO) — A family had to be rescued via helicopter from a bluff in Red Wing Sunday.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team posted a video on Facebook and wrote that they helped rescue a family from Red Wing’s He Mni Can-Barn Bluff after they got stuck on the “icy and snow-packed northern face.”

They said the mom, dad and 3-year-old were not injured.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team is a cooperative effort between the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Division and the Saint Paul Fire Department Advanced Technical Rescue Team.

