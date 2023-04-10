Woman clocked at 106 mph while driving under the influence with 7 kids in car, Wisconsin State Patrol says

By WCCO STAFF

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Illinois woman is in custody after authorities say she was driving under the influence in western Wisconsin at speeds exceeding 100 mph, with seven children in tow.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper clocked the woman traveling at 106 mph on westbound Interstate 94 Friday at about 9:30 p.m.

A trooper pulled her over and gave her a field sobriety test, which she failed.

She was taken to Hudson Hospital to provide a blood sample to determine her blood-alcohol level, and then was brought to St. Croix County Jail.

The seven children in her vehicle, all younger than 16, were taken into the custody of St. Croix Child Protective Services.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

