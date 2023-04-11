Genesee Co. teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student bound over for trial

By Emily Brown

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A former Genesee County teacher has been bound over to the Genesee County Circuit Court for trial after he was charged for having a sexual relationship with a student.

The former teacher, 54-year-old Jerry Cutting, is accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old female student, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cutting has been a teacher at Atherton Community Schools in Burton for at least 30 years.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, three students alerted school faculty about the sexual relationship between Cutting and the student.

Leyton said Cutting’s encounters with the girl began on the final day of the 2021 school year, continued through the summer, and into the 2022 school year.

Cutting is accused of having sex with the student at the high school, various hotels in Genesee County, and at his home in Clayton Township.

On Monday, April 10, Cutting’s preliminary exam was waived and he has been bound over to the circuit court for trial.

