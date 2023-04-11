Man confesses to setting fires inside business, charged with arson, officials said

By Alvieann Chandler

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WHNS) — A man was arrested after he confessed to setting fire to a downtown business early Tuesday morning, according to the Asheville Fire Department

According to fire officials, more than 30 firefighters were called to the 50 block of Southside Avenue at around 2 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Fire officials said crews forced entry through a gated lot in order to access the unoccupied building and extinguish multiple fires throughout the building.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and most of the damage was to the contents inside and not the structure.

Asheville Police were also called to the scene. Officers found the suspect, 42-year-old Allen Lee Honeycutt, walking out of an enclosed area of the business. He confessed to setting the fires and was charged with arson and felony breaking and entering.

Honeycutt was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

