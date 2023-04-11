Report: Nevada caregivers provide 141 million hours of unpaid work

By Kelsey McFarland

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows the growing workload for caregivers and the rise of Alzheimer’s disease in Nevada.

The report says there are 84,000 caregivers in Nevada. The role of a caregiver includes physically caring for loved ones, assisting with bathing and dressing, overseeing healthcare and everything in between. It’s a 24/7 responsibility that many caregivers hold in addition to their daily jobs.

The Alzheimer’s Association says in 2022, caregivers put in 141 million hours of care without getting paid. That work is valued at more than $2.6 billion.

There are more than 15,000 health and personal care aids in Nevada, according to Alzheimer’s Association. As the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease grows, experts say that number needs to jump by 50 percent to meet demand by 2030.

Kat Hartley has been a caregiver for six years, caring for her mother and adult brother, who has special needs. She also works with the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. She said there are resources for caregivers but it’s a difficult system to navigate and it can be overwhelming.

“We could use a whole lot more social workers and people to help navigate. Part of the caregiver journey that’s difficult, while you’re physically caring for someone, to manage the medical appointments, the billing afterward, the management of it all feels like a full-time job — a job that you don’t always feel qualified for,” Hartley added.

According to the yearly report, there were 43 geriatricians in Nevada in 2021. That would need to increase by more than 260% to meet demand by 2050.

The number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s in Nevada was 49,000. That number is projected to jump to 64,000 by 2025.

There has also been a 247% increase in deaths from Alzheimer’s disease from 2000 to 2019.

