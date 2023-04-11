Shreveport couple has raw sewage flowing through the yard for months

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A nasty situation with sewage flowing through their yard has a Shreveport couple desperate for help and answers.

Bailey Rushing and his fiancée Megan Taylor live in north Shreveport near Blanchard. It’s a beautiful part of the parish, but not when raw sewage runs through your yard……..

“This is the whole neighborhood’s sewage running through my yard,” said Megan Taylor, who lives in the Miller’s Crossing subdivision.

The private developer who’s responsible for the sewer issue at Miller’s Crossing has not been helpful trying to get the sewage stopped and cleaned up and now Mr. Rushing says the developer has moved out of state.

“It’s been getting real bad. Over the past month raw sewage has been flowing from our yard. We call them they come out and say it’s a paper towels or wipes issue and they flip a breaker and they’re on. Five or ten minutes and they’re on their way and they don’t once try to help us out even though I wait outside for them to help get the issue resolved and get my property cleaned up,” said Bailey Rushing, who lives in the Miller’s Crossing subdivision.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has 2 reports on this situation just this year and an investigation. Those reports say that a lift station at North Colony Drive has not been in service and that’s causing the overflow right into the yard. The LDEQ told KTBS they have another report coming out later this week.

Mr. Rushing says if they can’t get this problem fixed soon by the subdivision developer he may have to move.

