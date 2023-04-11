“Violins of Hope” brings stories of survival from Holocaust to Chicago

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Recovered and restored after they were nearly lost during World War II, violins that have become a symbol of hope and survival will be on display in Chicago.

Some of the violins were abandoned by their owners on the way to concentration camps during the Holocaust, while others were brought to the camps and prisoners were forced to play them.

The instruments are part of a traveling display called “Violins of Hope”. They’re coming to the Chicago area for the first time in partnership with Cook County United Against Hate.

JCC Chicago and Cook County officials will celebrate the arrival of Violins of Hope to Chicago on Tuesday at the Florence G. Heller JCC in Lakeview at 11:30 a.m.

JCC Chicago has arranged more than 50 events across Illinois from April through October to showcase the violins and their histories.

Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook will host a storytelling and presentation on Thursday.

The first concert will be on April 20 at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe.

Performances in the Chicago area will include Highland Park High School, Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Temple Jeremiah in Northfield, New Trier High School in Winnetka, the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, and more.

