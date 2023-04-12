Construction worker falls two stories at site in Washington Place

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A construction worker suffered multiple injuries after falling two stories at a construction site downtown.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 8:30 a.m., they were called to the 600 block of Washington Place, where the new First National Bank tower is being built, for reports of a man who fell from the 26th floor to the 24th floor.

Once on the scene, they found the man had suffered an open fracture to his leg, abdominal pain, and shoulder and elbow injuries.

The man was awake and alert when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Medics had to use a crane on the construction site in order to rescue the worker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.