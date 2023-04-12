North Carolina firefighters rescue driver who crashed into building

By Christina Loscar

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing an SUV into a building.

The crash happened on Dixie Drive in Asheboro Monday.

The Asheboro Fire Department shared photos on its Facebook page.

The photos show the SUV apparently went down an embankment, over a retaining wall, and crashed into a building.

Firefighters had to stabilize the car in order to get the driver out, the fire department said.

The fire department said the car was later removed from the building.

East Side Fire Department, Westside Fire & Rescue, Franklinville Fire Department, and Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS Inc. were called for additional stabilization resources.

Crews remained on scene for approximately three hours, the fire department said.

The fire department did not release the driver’s condition or say what led to the crash.

