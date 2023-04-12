‘Pissed off’ | Residents angered over litter from homeless encampment at Makaha beach

By A’ali’i Dukelow

HONOLULU (KITV) — Residents of the Makaha Surfside apartment complex said they’re frustrated over people littering, making loud noises at night, and burning their trash in a homeless encampment at Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park.

“It makes me feel pissed off,” Mary Olson asserted.

Olson and other residents voiced concerns about debris from the camp going into the water during high tide. They also claimed the area is dangerous and home to drug deals.

“It’s not safe. I’ve personally been assaulted in this park,” Jeff Lintz recalled.

Though other beachgoers said none of the campers are really a bother.

“No one interferes with us and we’re here pretty much every day,” Robert Ammend said.

Derrick Costa, one of the campers, said he and the others try to clean up after themselves and maintain the area.

“Keep it (the beach) clean and keep the people off of us so we can all live in this community together, you know,” Costa said.

Part of the problem is there are no trash bins at the park, but the city is looking into adding some. Additionally, the bathroom was torn down in 2019 after erosion undermined it. A city parks department spokesperson adds sea level rise would complicate plans to build another.

“We’re worried. Let’s bring in some portable toilets at least, let’s bring in some dumpsters and try and make this situation more palatable for the environment and those of us who live here,” Lintz added.

According to the parks department, portable toilets “are not a great option as they are significantly prone to vandalism.”

Parks department staff also clean the area and remove rubbish from trash receptacles daily.

