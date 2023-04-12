Residents returning home after N.J. wildfire burns nearly 4,000 acres

By WAKISHA BAILEY, BRANDON GOLDNER, TOM IGNUDO

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — The Jimmy’s Waterhole fire that broke out Tuesday night in Manchester Township grew to 3,859 acres, and about 50% of the burn was contained as of Wednesday morning.

One hundred seventy buildings on multiple roads in Manchester and Lakehurst were evacuated. All evacuation orders were later lifted and residents were able to return home.

“This fire exhibited extreme fire behavior. We saw a wall of fire, 200-foot flames, raining fire embers,” John Cecil with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said. “I don’t mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation that these guys and gals manage to keep in a place to protect lives and property.”

Weather radar captured smoke going over the area.

Dozens of families were impacted and evacuees were asked to gather at Manchester Township High School.

In Lakehurst, it was a stressful night with sudden orders to evacuate the fire. We spoke with one resident who said he had to move quickly.

“My friend comes banging on the door, and he’s like, ‘there’s a fire,'” Lakehurst resident Marco Andell said.

Then he jumped up and ran outside expecting to see his home in flames. Instead, there were fire trucks all over and the air was filled with smoke.

“The whole place was smoking, embers floating all through the air, and the cops said we got to evacuate,” Andell said.

April weather can fuel wildfires – there’s not much leaf cover on trees, plus a lot of debris from the fall season. In those conditions, a spark and some breezy weather, can lead to a blaze.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says 25 structures remain threatened by the blaze.

A campfire restriction is in effect Wednesday for all wooded areas covered by the service.

The Red Cross and local police, fire and EMS are helping residents impacted by the evacuations.

Officials at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said the fire spread onto a portion of the base but no structures were affected. New Jersey fire officials said the blaze affected a mix of state, federal and private property.

The fire broke out along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue and caused several road closures and evacuations.

The evacuations started on Division Street in Lakehurst before people on other roads nearby were asked to leave.

The NJFFS and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department are battling the wildfire.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

