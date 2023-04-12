Yuma contractor sentenced to 87 months in prison for insurance fraud

By Austin Janos

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — A Yuma contractor was sentenced to 87 months in prison last week.

Back on December 13, 2022, 43-year-old Isrrael Millan III was found guilty of conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, as well as money laundering.

Millan’s conviction covers a variety of incidents from 2018 through 2020. Some of these fraudulent schemes include: staging car accidents, as well as intentionally flooding homes and submitting faulty claims to insurance companies.

One notable incident occurred on June 2, 2019, when Millan recruited two individuals who intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into Yuma’s Sunshine Market and Liquors Convenience Store.

Millan received the ruling from United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver. Millan was also ordered to pay out $391,279.45 in restitution to the insurance companies he took advantage of.

