Construction worker falls from 26th floor to 24th floor at First National Bank tower site in Pittsburgh

By Tom Garris

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A worker was taken to the hospital after falling from the 26th floor to the 24th floor at a downtown construction site Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the First National Bank tower that is under construction on the former site of the Civic Arena on Washington Place.

Using a crane, rescue workers brought the man down from the tower in a Stokes basket.

The patient had an open leg fracture, abdominal pain, and an injury to his shoulder and elbow, a public safety spokesperson said. He was reported to be conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration said the agency is investigating. P.J. Dick is the builder of the tower, and the man who fell is employed by Century Steel Erectors.

P.J. Dick said in a statement that Century Steel is a subcontractor.

“We are in close contact with his direct employer for ongoing updates, and we all wish him a speedy recovery,” wrote Bernie Kobosky, vice president of P.J. Dick. “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently on the worksite to conduct a review. We are cooperating fully with their efforts.”

Century Steel declined to comment on Wednesday morning.

OSHA has six months to complete the investigation and release its findings.

