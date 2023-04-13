Teen to face adult felony charges in attempted homicide

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A teen was found fit for trial as an adult in a recent continued custody hearing in Juvenile Court and will in face adult felony charges, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. has decided.

An order to transfer Kentravious Kennedy, 17, from the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center to Caddo Correctional Center has been signed by District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

Probable cause was found in juvenile court Monday for Kennedy to be prosecuted in the adult venue for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the March 26 shooting of Brandon McDonald near the Shreveport Rescue Mission.

McDonald was shot while exiting a recording studio near the mission. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

The Shreveport Police investigation uncovered a video of Kennedy driving up to the Shreveport Rescue Mission in a stolen blue Honda Accord. He got out of the car with a firearm and fired at the victim.

If convicted as charged for attempted second-degree murder, Kennedy faces 10 to 50 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Silvie secured the finding.

