Former Flint police chief sentenced to pay fines, fees for illegal gambling charges

By Emily Brown

GENESEE CO, Michigan (WNEM) — Former Flint police chief William Barksdale was sentenced on Friday, April 14, to pay fines and fees for charges related to illegal gambling.

Barksdale, along with his co-defendants Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade located in Flint.

Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) regulation officers visited the establishment in 2017 on suspected, alleged gambling activities without a casino license, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The officers were able to play casino-style games on computer stations in the arcade and at the conclusion of the games, they were paid in generic gift cards, according to the Attorney General’s Office. These activities fit the definition of gambling, which requires a license.

After obtaining a search warrant, MGCB officers discovered more than 80 firearms at the establishment, eight of which were determined to be sawed-off shotguns, the Attorney General’s Office said.

On Feb. 8, Barksdale pleaded no contest to one count of gambling violations, a five-year felony, and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Barksdale was sentenced on Friday to pay fines and court fees. He will not serve any jail time.

