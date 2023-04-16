Funeral for western Wisconsin officers killed in traffic stop shootout held Saturday

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CAMERON, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin community gathered on Saturday to honor the lives of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Hunter Scheel, 23, were killed on April 8 in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop. The suspect, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, also died. Their deaths shocked the small community, and condolences have poured in from local law enforcement agencies across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Breidenbach was a five-year veteran of the Chetek Police Department, and Scheel was one of only three full-time officers in the Village of Cameron. The origin of the village dates back to the 1800s, and officials say Scheel is its first officer killed in the line of duty.

Those that met or worked with Breidenbach remembered her for her compassion with children and the community. Scheel was just a year into his law enforcement career, and had just received a blessing from his girlfriend’s parents to propose.

The funeral service took place at Cameron High School on Saturday afternoon and was followed by a procession. The service was split into two parts – first honoring Scheel and then Breidenbach. Scheel’s family described his joy for helping others, and the absolute excitement he felt when he first joined the national guard. Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis talked of Breidenbach’s love for the department’s therapy dog .

Blue ribbons have been tied around every pole and post in Cameron, and a flashing sign outside the high school reminds students to recognize the officers’ heroism.

Authorities say Breidenbach and Scheel pulled Perry over for a warrant and a welfare check someone called in for a report of “disturbing behavior.” It is not clear what exactly led up to the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with help from other state and local agencies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.