16-year-old pilot crashes into small plane at airport

FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — One person was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a glider plane crashed into a small plane at an airport in Franklin County.

The crash happened at Crooked Creek Airport on Swetts Drive north of Zebulon around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Franklin County sheriff said the 16-year-old pilot was attempting to land when he struck the small plane.

Troopers confirmed the glider crashed into an Air Tractor turboprop plane that was stationary at the time of the crash.

Both planes sustained minor damage, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re working to learn the extent of the pilot’s injuries.

The FAA and Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

