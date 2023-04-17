Bodies of missing kayakers recovered from river, police say

By Tianna Morimoto

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Police believe two bodies pulled from the Salt River over the weekend are the missing kayakers who disappeared in the water last week.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., Phoenix police officers recovered a body from the river near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road. Police say the body was identified as 38-year-old Shane Coates. On Sunday, Phoenix police say another body was recovered from the Salt River near 71st Avenue belonging to the second missing kayaker.

A search was underway to find Coates and Ryan Jacobs, 38, who went missing at the river. The Phoenix Fire Department said the men were believed to be kayaking when a witness said they started yelling for help. The bystander then ran at called 911 at a nearby Circle K. However, when they returned, the men were no longer seen in the water.

An investigation is underway, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death and identify the body.

